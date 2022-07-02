Complaint against former IIT-H director

A complaint was lodged, under the SC/ST Atrocities Act, against the former director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) and three others by ex-executive assistant (under termination).

Mudavath Bahusingh filed the complaint with Sangareddy Rural Police by post, which was registered on June 28.

In his complaint, Mr. Bahusingh alleged that former director U.B. Desai, registrar N. Jayaram, assistant professor and warden Prem Pai and another assistant professor and warden Kriti Chandra Sahu misused power, committed wilful negligence and showed discrimination against him.

He also alleged that they had terminated his service without following the due procedure.