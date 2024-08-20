ADVERTISEMENT

Complaint against BRS Working president KTR for ‘defamatory’ remarks against Telangana CM

Published - August 20, 2024 09:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A complaint has been lodged against BRS Working president K.T. Rama Rao for using ‘defamatory’ remarks about Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in a X post on Tuesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The written complaint was filed at the Saifabad police station of Hyderabad by Member of Parliament M. Anil Kumar Yadav seeking action against the Minister.

Citing the screenshot of the post, the complainant said, “The tweet by K.T. Rama Rao is highly defamatory and amounts to damaging the reputation of the Hon’ble Chief Minister. K.T. Rama Rao has defamed the Chief Minister by deliberately using the word Cheap Minister.”

The Saifabad police has acknowledged the petition and will start a probe following a legal opinion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US