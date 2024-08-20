Complaint against BRS Working president KTR for ‘defamatory’ remarks against Telangana CM

A complaint has been lodged against BRS Working president K.T. Rama Rao for using ‘defamatory’ remarks about Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in a X post on Tuesday afternoon.

The written complaint was filed at the Saifabad police station of Hyderabad by Member of Parliament M. Anil Kumar Yadav seeking action against the Minister.

Citing the screenshot of the post, the complainant said, “The tweet by K.T. Rama Rao is highly defamatory and amounts to damaging the reputation of the Hon’ble Chief Minister. K.T. Rama Rao has defamed the Chief Minister by deliberately using the word Cheap Minister.”

The Saifabad police has acknowledged the petition and will start a probe following a legal opinion.

