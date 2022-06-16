The Sultan Bazar police on Thursday confirmed that they received a complaint against actor Sai Pallavi over her comments on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits and vigilantism in the name of cow protection.

According to Sultan Bazar police inspector Palle Padmaja, while a complaint was received, no case has been booked so far. She said that a 27-second video clip has been submitted by the complainants. However, a longer video clip has been sought so as to take the comments in context.

“We have received a petition objecting to what she has said. We will take a legal opinion. So far no case has been booked,” the inspector said.

It was during an interview that the actor made the comments in which she spoke about the killings of Kashmiri Pandits as well as violence in the name of cow protection, and violence in the name of religion.