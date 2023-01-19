‘Compassion is the only solution to current day challenges’

January 19, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Founder of the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre in Leh-Ladakh Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena visited Buddhavanam in Nalgonda district on Thursday.

“Compassion is the only solution to the many challenges and crises we face in the world today,” he said while delivering a Dhamma talk on the significance of Mahakaruna (The Great Compassion) as part of Acharya Buddharakshita Mahathera Centenary and Mahakaruna Day.

“We should recognise the value of all lives and demonstrate the power of gratitude and compassion to help humanity,” he said.

Special Officer of Buddhavanam Mallepalli Laxmaiah also spoke on the need to practice compassion through socially-engaged Buddhism and assured that Buddhavanam with its unique attraction of Buddhist heritage will serve as a platform towards achieving this goal.

On this occasion, Mr. Laxmaiah launched a book titled “Dhammapada – A practical guide for right living” written by Acharya Buddharakshita. Later, Ven. Kassapa Mahathera and Ven. Ananda Bhikkhu, president and general secretary of Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara, Bengaluru, spoke about the significance of Buddha’s teachings.

Ven. Sanghasena accompanied by Buddhist monks offered floral tributes to the Buddhapada and visited all the segments of the heritage centre.

Buddhist expert consultant E. Sivanagi Reddy briefed the monks about the concept of the Buddhavanam Theme Park and the Buddhist sculptures at the entrance plaza, Buddha Charithavanam, Jataka Park, Meditation Park with a Sri Lankan Buddha image, Stupa Park with 13 miniature stupas from Indian and South East Asian countries.

He also explained about the sculptural panels depicted with the life and mission of the Buddha encased to the drum and dome of the Mahastupa and the virtual sky effect inside it that is executed with German technology.

Ven. Nanarakshitha, Jinavamsa, Sobhana and Sanghapala from Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara, Secunderabad, and novice monks and Buddhist followers from Leh-Ladakh, Nagpur and Mysuru participated in the event.