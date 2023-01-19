ADVERTISEMENT

‘Compassion is the only solution to current day challenges’

January 19, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Founder of the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre in Leh-Ladakh Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena visited Buddhavanam in Nalgonda district on Thursday.

“Compassion is the only solution to the many challenges and crises we face in the world today,” he said while delivering a Dhamma talk on the significance of Mahakaruna (The Great Compassion) as part of Acharya Buddharakshita Mahathera Centenary and Mahakaruna Day.

“We should recognise the value of all lives and demonstrate the power of gratitude and compassion to help humanity,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Special Officer of Buddhavanam Mallepalli Laxmaiah also spoke on the need to practice compassion through socially-engaged Buddhism and assured that Buddhavanam with its unique attraction of Buddhist heritage will serve as a platform towards achieving this goal.

On this occasion, Mr. Laxmaiah launched a book titled “Dhammapada – A practical guide for right living” written by Acharya Buddharakshita. Later, Ven. Kassapa Mahathera and Ven. Ananda Bhikkhu, president and general secretary of Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara, Bengaluru, spoke about the significance of Buddha’s teachings.

Ven. Sanghasena accompanied by Buddhist monks offered floral tributes to the Buddhapada and visited all the segments of the heritage centre.

Buddhist expert consultant E. Sivanagi Reddy briefed the monks about the concept of the Buddhavanam Theme Park and the Buddhist sculptures at the entrance plaza, Buddha Charithavanam, Jataka Park, Meditation Park with a Sri Lankan Buddha image, Stupa Park with 13 miniature stupas from Indian and South East Asian countries.

He also explained about the sculptural panels depicted with the life and mission of the Buddha encased to the drum and dome of the Mahastupa and the virtual sky effect inside it that is executed with German technology.

Ven. Nanarakshitha, Jinavamsa, Sobhana and Sanghapala from Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara, Secunderabad, and novice monks and Buddhist followers from Leh-Ladakh, Nagpur and Mysuru participated in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US