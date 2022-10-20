Compare rich and arrogant TRS Ministers with people’s leaders like Jana and Jeevan: Revanth

People turn out in good numbers to listen to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and former Minister T. Jeevan Reddy as Congress campaign picks up in Munugode. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Launching a scathing attack on the TRS government and the Ministers ‘who have become rich overnight’, Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy asked people to compare them with Congress ministers who had led a simple life and served people.

Addressing a series of meetings in the Munugode constituency on Thursday, he appealed to people to recall Congress ministers like K. Jana Reddy, T. Jeevan Reddy and G. Chinna Reddy who continued to be simple even after serving as ministers in several Cabinets.

The present TRS Ministers had amassed unbelievable wealth on the sacrifices made by Telangana martyrs and the arrogance caused by riches had gone to their heads, he alleged. They roam in expensive cars and live in expansive mansions. Where is the money coming from, he asked and said people should take note of it.

Mr. Reddy said the time had come to burst the arrogance of TRS Ministers who had also become cheap with their behaviour. “Some Ministers are pouring liquor to seek votes,” he said targeting Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy. “The TRS has turned Telangana into a drunken state with even teenagers addicted to liquor. Women should not keep quiet as their families are being ruined and their children’s future was put in danger due to this liquor culture,” he said.

Munugode Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi appealed to people to vote for her, saying they had given the opportunity to Prabhakar Reddy of the TRS and Rajgopal Reddy of the BJP earlier. “I am your daughter, bless me,” she said. Congress MLC and former Minister T. Jeevan Reddy also spoke.