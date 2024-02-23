Compare Modi rule versus Manmohan government: Telangana BJP chief

February 23, 2024 04:05 am | Updated 04:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy urged people to compare and contrast the “scams” free rule under the BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that of the Congress Party-led UPA regime under Manmohan Singh, where even the Cabinet Minister went to prison on corruption charges.

Participating in the ongoing ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Adilabad district on Thursday, the BJP leader observed that the people of the country were “vexed” with the erstwhile Congress government “remote controlled” by the party president Sonia Gandhi and hence, chose to elect Mr. Modi for an able, clean and strong governance for the last 10 years.

“The whole world is appreciating the leadership of Mr. Modi and looking up at him and our country. Even the American President stands beside our Prime Minister with arms folded. The country’s prestige is at an all-time high,” he claimed.

Mr. Kishan Reddy pointed out that the days of the country ravaged by “stone pelters” and “terrorists planting bombs across the country, including Hyderabad and Mumbai” had gone by due to the strong internal security apparatus and putting the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI put under a tight leash.

“With one stroke of demonetisation, the entire fake currency notes factory in Pakistan got destroyed, while the national tricolour is aflutter in Jammu & Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 with peace prevailing there. We fought COVID pandemic with an indigenous vaccine and exported it to 155 countries even while getting free here. It is all because of Mr. Modi,” claimed the Minister.

Therefore, there was need for the citizens to support the BJP for the country’s all round development against the dynasty ruled parties. Earlier, Mr. Reddy assured the workers of the Sirpur Kagaznagar Paper Mill that the Centre would focus on issues plaguing the opening of the mill and on the workers welfare so that the local people benefited from the enterprise.

‘Manufacturing news’

Meanwhile, party spokespersons N.V. Subash and S. Prakash Reddy accused the Congress leaders of manufacturing news about a BRS-BJP alliance only to divert the people’s attention from the failure to implement the promised six guarantees before the election, besides also being alarmed about the popular support for the ongoing ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ throughout the State.

The duo objected and condemned the Ministers comments on the party leaders including party president G. Kishan Reddy at a media conference at the party office. Both Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his colleague Komitireddy Venkat Reddy had failed to improve their respective constituencies over the years, they alleged. They questioned the reluctance of the government to take action against the various scams under the BRS regime and explained about funding for the promises made during the Assembly polls.

In a separate press conference, former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar said the Congress government had been following in the BRS government footsteps by going in for more loans in an already debt-ridden State. In this context, he wondered if the government was right in appointing advisers and chairpersons of various institutions putting more burden on the exchequer.

