Compare Modi govt. with past Cong. govts. before voting, Kishan Reddy appeals to people

April 01, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has appealed to the voters to compare the 10-year rule by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the erstwhile Congress governments before exercising their franchise in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in several people-contact programmes in Kacheguda, Punjagutta, Begumpet and other places in the Secunderabad constituency as part of his ongoing election campaign here on Sunday, Mr. Reddy claimed that Mr. Modi had solved issues “pending for 500 years”, provided 33% quota for women, built highways, aided agriculture growth, improved the ease of doing business and so on, apart from implementing several welfare schemes.

He further claimed that power cuts have become a thing of the past under the Modi government and while there have been curfews, communal clashes or bomb blasts across the country, poverty rates have plummeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eatala targets CM

In a separate campaign meeting, former Minister and Malakajgiri constituency candidate Eatala Rajender targeted Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy again, accusing him of neglecting the area though it gave him a political lifeline after he was defeated in the 2018 Assembly elections.

“The CM failed to win a single MLA or municipality. He does not own even a house here so how can he stake claim over the constituency? I have lived my whole life in the city,” he said. Mr. Rajender further stated that he was a people’s man and does not believe in discrimination based on any caste or religion but only in the development of the country.

Meanwhile, Chevella candidate Konda Visveshwar Reddy has claimed to be receiving “overwhelmingly positive reception” from the people during his ongoing 14-day ‘Praja Ashirwada Yatra’. But he said he was also noticing inadequate, deteriorating infrastructure and lack of essential amenities. “Roads are in bad shape, supply of potable water and electricity is irregular while healthcare facilities are poor, putting the villagers to immense hardship. Both Congress and BRS governments failed in addressing the concerns of the poor,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.