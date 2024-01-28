Compare benefits under BRS and Cong. rule: Harish Rao to cadre

January 28, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao has asked the party ranks to hold group debates in villages comparing the rule of A. Revanth Reddy with that of K. Chandrasekhar Rao and explain how the delivery of welfare and development benefits was hassle-free even during the COVID pandemic.

Speaking at the constituency-level meeting of the party in Medak on Sunday, he mentioned that the BRS government had extended the investment support to farmers under Rythu Bandhu even when the pandemic had severe impact on the State’s economy by mobilising funds through different means and stopping payment of bills and salaries to legislators so that farmers did not face any hardship in taking up cultivation of crops.

He pointed out that the Congress government had stopped sanction of Dalit Bandhu assistance, and distribution of sheep units, among others. Our government had implemented many schemes without promising them in election manifestos but the Congress government was unable to deliver even the promises made.

Mr. Rao mentioned that supply of treated drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha, Kalyana Laxmi/Shaadi Mubarak to 11 lakh brides and increased food grain production with Kaleshwaram water were rolled out by the BRS government without including them in its manifesto.

Stating that BRS had won six out of seven Assembly segments in Medak Lok Sabha seat limits, he said that M. Padma Devender Reddy had lost in Medak with a small margin. People are now seeing the difference between milk and water and they are getting ready to back BRS in Parliament elections, he said.

The Congress had deceived people by making promises beyond its control and the old days of power cuts, burning of motors and failure of transformers were taking place again. When asked about the promises, the ruling party was targetting the BRS ranks and leaders with false cases and resorting to physical attacks.

Rythu Bharosa at ₹15,000 per acres, ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver, social security pension of ₹4,000 per month, ₹2,500 per month assistance to women and many other promises were not reaching the beneficiaries even about two months after government formation by the Congress, Mr. Harish Rao noted.

Mr. Revanth Reddy owes the Chief Minister’s post to KCR as it was the latter’s resolute fight for statehood to Telangana that had made it possible but the former was behaving erratic.

