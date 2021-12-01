Comparatively high number of COVID cases recorded in TS

HYDERABAD

Comparatively high number of cases continues to be reported in Telangana. The State has recorded 193 new infections on Wednesday. Usually, around 140-160 people test positive for coronavirus in a day. Above 180 cases were recorded in the past three days.

While 40,018 samples were examined on Wednesday, results of 1,653 were awaited. One more COVID patient has died. The new 193 infections on Tuesday includes 73 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 17 from Rangareddy,14 from Medchal-Malkajgiri district. No infections were detected in five districts.

From March 2, 2020 to December 1 of this year, a total of 2.86 crore samples were put to test and 6,76,187 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,630 were active cases, 6,68,564 have recovered, and 3,993 people have died.

