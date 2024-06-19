Companies manufacturing ganja-laced chocolates in UP and MP served notices by TGNAB

Eight companies in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were served notices last month by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) to cease and desist the manufacturing and sale of ganja-laced chocolates.

Officials from the bureau said that they had sent notices to the Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh State police about the firms. These were listed as Hari Om Pharma in Ujjain, MP, Minar Pharma in Indore, MP, Vijaya Vadi Anjani Pharma in Dehat, UP, MM Pharma in Unnao, UP, Anjani Pharmaceuticals LLP in Bahraich, UP, Sadguru Sai Ayurvedic Pharma in Chandauli, UP, AN Pharmaceuticals in Raebareli, UP, and Sai Madhu Vat in Chandauli, UP.

The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau also informed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) about the manufacture and sale of these chocolates from the two States.

“Seizures of the products manufactured in these establishments were done in Nagole, Medak, Sircilla, Hathnoor, Maheshwaram, Kothur, LB Nagar, Cherlapally, Gachibowli, and Ramachandrapuram in Telangana,” said the Director of TSNAB, Sandeep Shandilya.

The notice memo issued to the DGPs of the two States, requested them to take action against them under various sections of the NDPS Act.

The memo said, “Please refer to the cases cited above wherein it was found that the following companies belonging to your State are illegally manufacturing ganja chocolates and sending through counters, parcel services and websites and spoiling the youth of Telangana. Even schoolkids and construction workers are getting addicted to ganja chocolates. These chocolates have Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content ranging from 5% to 20%. This fact is also mentioned on the packing covers, and they are selling these drugs without prescription.”

These memos had the FIR copies and the photographs of seized content with other relevant documents attached.

While officials from the bureau said that they have not received any response from the authorities of the States, the police from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were unavailable for comment when contacted.

