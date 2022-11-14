Companies linked to Rajgopal Reddy searched

November 14, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - hyderabad

The Goods and Services Tax officials of the State government on Monday carried out extensive searches on family-owned companies of BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy who lost the recent byelection in Munugode Assembly constituency

The searches were conducted in the background of a complaint lodged by the TRS to the Election Commission highlighting payout of crores of rupees to individuals and firms from the bank account of Sushee Infrastructure and Mining Limited whose managing director Sankeerth Reddy was the son of Rajgopal Reddy. The EC served a notice on Mr. Rajgopal Reddy asking why it should not be considered that the money was distributed to influence voters in the election.

Mr. Rajgopal Reddy refuted the contents of the complaint and also said he had nothing to do with the company. Therefore, the EC dismissed it.

On Monday, the GST officials of the State swung into action with over one hundred men divided into 20 teams raiding the office of Sushee Infrastructure and Mining, Sushee Arunachal Highways and Sushee Chandragupt Coalmines at Banjara Hills at 11 AM. The residences of directors of the three companies were also searched till late in the evening.

Sources said the searches were conducted to verify the businesses of the companies and their GST payments as there was a mismatch between them. The officials seized documents and electronic devices.

On the other hand, the police arrested Rajgopal Reddy in Munugode during the day after he staged a two-hour dharna near Ambedkar statue in protest against the government going back on its promise to release subsidy to shepherd community for purchase of sheep under a government scheme. The TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy who won over Mr. Rajgopal Reddy also visited the statue for garlanding at the same time. This was his first visit to the constituency after winning the election. Slogan shouting by followers of both leaders rent the air even as police rushed reinforcement and shifted Mr. Rajagopal Reddy to the police station.

The BJP supporters obstructed the police vehicle as it took away Mr. Rajagopal Reddy. There was tension in the constituency with the TRS workers making arrangements to welcome Mr. Prabhakar Reddy with a bike rally at Choutuppal and organising a victory procession in Chandur. The BJP had also mobilised its supporters in large numbers.