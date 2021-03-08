Companies keen on jab for staff

A few private companies, including IT companies, appear to be keen on getting their employee resume work from office. Managements of the companies have contacted Telangana Health department officials to enquire if their employees would be given COVID-19 vaccine.
The senior officials said that they will continue to vaccinate people only from the priority groups, and estimated that vaccination for others might take a few more months at least.
Private employees started to work from home after lock down was implemented in the State from March 23 of 2020 to May 30.
Thereafter, partial relaxation to the lock down was implemented.
Employees from scores of private companies continue to work from home to this day.
Many of them who are not from the city have left to their native place and work from there.
Senior officials said that they have received queries from the private companies managements about COVID-19 vaccination.
Currently, the vaccination is being offered to people from high-risk groups. Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers have been performing duties right from the time the pandemic broke out. They are at high risk of contracting the infectious disease.
After them, people who are 60-years or above, and those from 45-59 years with co-morbidities are being vaccinated. The officials said that highest number of COVID-19 mortalities were among senior citizens.
