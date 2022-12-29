ADVERTISEMENT

Community leaders from Karnataka, Maharashtra meet Vinod Kumar

December 29, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Discuss expansion of BRS, implementation of welfare schemes in their States

The Hindu Bureau

Several community leaders and some Congress leaders from neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra met senior leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar here on Thursday and discussed about expanding the party in the two States.

Congress leaders from Dharwad and Hubballi and Yadava and Kuruba community leaders from Bengaluru and surrounding areas, tribal community leaders from Yavatmal and Akola areas were among those who met Mr. Vinod Kumar. They explained that there was political instability in parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra and the living standards of people there were also not good.

The Yadava and Kuruba community leaders said the two communities in their areas were seeking sheep distribution scheme being implemented by the Telangana government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Vinod Kumar told them that BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao would announce an action plan for the expansion of the party in the two neighbouring States and he would have another meeting with them soon to chalk out future course of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US