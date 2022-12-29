HamberMenu
Community leaders from Karnataka, Maharashtra meet Vinod Kumar

Discuss expansion of BRS, implementation of welfare schemes in their States

December 29, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Several community leaders and some Congress leaders from neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra met senior leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar here on Thursday and discussed about expanding the party in the two States.

Congress leaders from Dharwad and Hubballi and Yadava and Kuruba community leaders from Bengaluru and surrounding areas, tribal community leaders from Yavatmal and Akola areas were among those who met Mr. Vinod Kumar. They explained that there was political instability in parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra and the living standards of people there were also not good.

The Yadava and Kuruba community leaders said the two communities in their areas were seeking sheep distribution scheme being implemented by the Telangana government.

Mr. Vinod Kumar told them that BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao would announce an action plan for the expansion of the party in the two neighbouring States and he would have another meeting with them soon to chalk out future course of action.

