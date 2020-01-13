Communal violence grips Telangana’s Bhainsa

Two groups of people clashed in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district around late in the night on Sunday, January 12. District Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju and Bhainsa CI Venugopal Rao were injured in the violence and were treated at a local hospital.
According to reports, both sections mutually hurled stones at the Korbagalli locality. Instances of arson were also reported, where three motorcycles were allegedly burnt by unidentified miscreants.
The reason for the incident was not immediately known. Police forces were being rushed to the town.
Bhainsa is a communally sensitive town in former composite Adilabad district. The last time this town saw communal violence was in October 2008.
