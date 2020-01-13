Telangana

Communal incident can impact election in Bhainsa

BJP MLC N. Ramchander Rao riding pillion on a motorcylce after police objected to his and Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao’s entry into Bhainsa town in Nirmal district on Monday.

BJP MLC N. Ramchander Rao riding pillion on a motorcylce after police objected to his and Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao’s entry into Bhainsa town in Nirmal district on Monday.   | Photo Credit: S. Harpal Singh

more-in

BJP demands deferment

The communal incident of Sunday-Monday can have an impact on the election to Bhainsa Municipality. The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded deferment of the election as the town is in the grip of violence.

“We demand postponement of the election as the conditions are not conducive. People are living in fear of reprisal of the violence if election is held,” observed BJP MLC N. Ramchander Rao at a press conference at this communally sensitive town on Monday.

Police curbs

Mr. Rao and Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao had arrived at the town in the afternoon intending to visit the riot affected area and call upon the injured persons in the hospital. The police, however, prevented them from doing so.

Citing their reasons for seeking deferment of election, the BJP leaders said the TRS has withdrawn its candidates from two councillor seats making it convenient for the Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen to get elected unanimously.

“The TRS is likely to withdraw from five more seats which is against the principles of healthy contest,” they contended.

The two leaders accused the government of failure in containing violence. Police was not deployed in time, they charged as they talked about the violence.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 8:44:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/communal-incident-can-impact-election-in-bhainsa/article30560004.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY