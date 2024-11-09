Commotion at BRS dharna in Huzurabad, vehicular traffic disrupted on highway

Mild commotion prevailed in Huzurabad town on Saturday when police dispersed a group of BRS cadres, who, led by the party MLA P. Kaushik Reddy staged a dharna demanding release of funds for Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries under the second phase of the scheme.

The demonstrators including Mr. Kaushik Reddy staged a dharna at Ambedkar Chowrasta in protest against what they alleged inordinate delay on the part of the Congress government in the release of financial assistance to the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu, a scheme launched by the previous BRS government for economic empowerment of Dalits. Several Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries took part in the protest, sources said.

The situation turned tense when the police tried to disperse the protesters as the vehicular traffic on the busy Karimnagar-Hanamkonda highway was disrupted. This led to jostling and one of the protesters reportedly fainted in the melee, sources added. The police shifted the protesters to the local police station. They were let off later in the day.

Mr Reddy was admitted to the Government Area Hospital in the town after he complained of dizziness. Speaking to the media, Mr Reddy alleged that the local police resorted to lathi-charge on the demonstrators. Meanwhile, BRS working president K T Rama Rao condemned the alleged attack on Kaushik Reddy and warned the police that they would be made to pay when the BRS comes back to power.