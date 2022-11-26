Commodity trade fraud busted 

November 26, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad city police’s Detective Department arrested two persons for allegedly cheating people in the name of high returns on investment through commodity trading.

Tekula Mukthi Raj and Gattagalla Bhasker, police said, invited public to invest money and offered about 3% returns on a daily basis. They started as Real Life Infra Developers and changed it to Multyjet Trade Pvt Ltd and operated from Habsiguda.

Investors were given access to details on its website with an ID. The investor once logged in will be able to see investments on 11 commodities. And at the end of the day, profit is shown based on the trends on the commodities.

The accused persons allegedly collected trends feed from one of their friends Mushtaq in Mumbai and accordingly adjusted the investment trends on their website. After collecting huge money, the duo shut shop and went absconding from November 10.

