Committee to prepare guidelines for giving weightage to health workers

Workers appointed solely for COVID duties will be given weightage in recruitment

The State government has constituted a three-member committee to prepare guidelines for awarding weightage marks to contract and outsourced health workers who were employed for COVID duties on temporary basis in the recruitment drive to fill up 12,755 vacancies in various wings of Medical and Health department.

The weightage will not apply to contract workers who were employed by Medical and Health department prior to formation of Telangana. They will be absorbed without weightage marks. The norm was specific to workers who were appointed solely for COVID duties.

The panel headed by senior IAS officer and Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Vakati Karuna had as members Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy and Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao had announced in the Assembly that the government will give weightage in recruitment to contract and outsourced workers who discharged duties in COVID times but it was unclear how the marks would be allotted. When they were drafted for work, the government had given them appointment letters for six months or one year depending on need. The question, therefore, arose on the threshold to consider people for award of weightage.

The contract and outsourced health workers were spread across institutions covered by the Directorate of Medical Education, Directorate of Public Health, Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare and the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. The government had recently sought information about them and also regular vacancies in these departments.

In these circumstances, the heads of departments were gathering details about workers who were sourced for COVID duties from various manpower agencies. The weightage will also consider services of workers in agency areas for award of higher marks., sources said.