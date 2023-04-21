Committee formed to inquire Telangana University V-C’s decisions

April 21, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

With the alleged irregularities in appointments in Telangana University, Nizamabad emerging, the government has constituted a committee to investigate and file a report.

A new Registrar, Prof. Yadagiri has been re-appointed by the Executive Council against the wishes of the Vice-Chancellor, Ravinder Guptha, who is alleged to have violated norms while removing him as the Registrar and appointing another professor of his choice.

The decision to constitute a committee was taken at the EC meeting of the University that has been entrusted with the responsibility of verifying about 175 appointments made by the Vice-Chancellor in the last two years against all norms. Apparently, even appointment letters have not been issued to them but they have been drawing salaries at the instance of the Vice-Chancellor.

The Registrar has already started his work as authorised by the EC asking about 175 staff members, recruited by the Vice-Chancellor, to stop coming to work as their appointments were not validated. A senior official said the committee will also suggest methods to recover the money already paid to them apart from the money ‘illegally’ spent by the current administration.

The EC meeting on Wednesday saw heated moments with the Vice-Chancellor’s decisions being questioned by the members, and the V-C in retaliation staging a walkout from the meeting. The EC questioned the authority of the V-C in appointing a new Registrar while removing the Registrar appointed by them following norms. Though the V-C has a right to choose his trusted person as the Registrar it has to be ratified by the EC, which should meet at least once every four months. But the Telangana University EC has not met even once in the last one year.

Several purchases made by the Vice-Chancellor in the name of development will also be scrutinised by the appointed committee that consists of a few EC members. There are allegations against the V-C over spending money without approvals and giving contracts violating the norms.

The varsity was in news over the ‘illegal’ appointments made by the Vice-Chancellor and the number seems to be staggering at 175 for a small university like it.

