ADVERTISEMENT

Committee formed for excision of civil areas of Secunderabad Cantonment

January 05, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of several colonies in Secunderabad Cantonment area, who have been facing severe hardships owing to restrictions placed on the movement of traffic by the military establishment, have a reason to smile.

The Central government has issued orders constituting a committee to finalise the modalities for removal of civil areas from the cantonment area and merge them with the adjoining municipal corporation, which could be construed as GHMC.

The orders cite a letter from the Ministry of Defence in May, 2022, proposing modalities for the said excision of civil areas from the Cantonment, and another communication from the Telangana government giving consent in principle for the said excision.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The eight-member committee headed by Joint Secretary and Additional Financial Advisor, Ministry of Defence, will deliberate on aspects such as land and immovable assets, Cantonment Board employees and pensioners, cantonment funds, civic services, movable properties and stores, road management and traffic and records, among others, and submit its report in a month’s time.

Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, will be the lone member from the Telangana government in the committee, with other members being the Joint Secretary (Land & Works), Additional DG (Cantonments) from the Directorate General Defence Estates, Additional DG (Land, Works, Environment), Army Headquarters, Director, Defence Estates, Southern Command, Pune, President, Cantonment Board, Secunderabad, and CEO, Secunderabad Cantonment Board, who will also function as the member-secretary.

Merger with GHMC has been a long-pending demand from civilian residents of Secunderabad Cantonment area, whose movements have been restricted through road closure by the Defence authorities time and again, requiring intervention from the State government every time for opening the roads. Another refrain is the lack of development in areas under Secunderabad Cantonment Board, compared to localities under GHMC, with every developmental proposal having to be routed through the Ministry of Defence for execution.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US