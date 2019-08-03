The Government of India is committed to modernisation of armed forces and most of it will be done through indigenously developed weapons systems. Only when there is dire need will import be resorted to, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

Participating in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) at Kanchanbagh here, Mr. Singh lauded the public sector unit for producing close to one lakh missiles for the armed forces in the last few decades. “The government is committed to indigenous development of weapons systems for self-reliance and also to tackle unemployment and promote entrepreneurship. So there will be more orders coming to BDL,” he said.

The government is keen to export the systems and hoped that by 2025 it will see appreciable growth, said the Defence Minister. Mr. Singh said Indian defence architecture and principles were based on “restraint, balance and then get offensive”.

Hypersonic missiles

This was also reflected in missile names of Prithvi, Agni, Nag, etc. He contrasted it with Pakistan missiles such as Ghauri, Ghani and so on, named after invaders which indicated ‘aggressive’ intent. “The challenge for defence scientists is now to make hypersonic missiles and comprehensive air defence systems,” he added.

BDL Chairman and Managing Director Commodore Siddharth Mishra, disclosed that the firm was working on ‘Amogh’ missile with own R&D on a small scale. It also makes Prithvi and Akash as part of Missile Development Programme in partnership with 1,500 vendors. BDL is also making Counter Measure Dispensing System for fighter aircraft with own research while the light-weight torpedo TAL with NSTL was first exported product and supply done in record time.

About 75% to 90% indigenisation has been done for weapons systems procured from Russia, France and Italy. BDL aims to become a billion dollar firm in next 5 years and did business of ₹ 5,000 crore in 2016-17, he said. DRDO Chairman and Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development G. Satheesh Reddy said ₹ 25,000 crore order of Akash missile is with BDL. It has produced 60 missiles a day and is ready to do 100 missiles a day.

Earlier, Mr. Rajnath Singh unveiled a statue of former President Abdul Kalam, who was behind the integrated guided missile development programme, outside BDL. A commemorative stamp was released on the occasion.

Production facility

The Defence Minister also handed over the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) — 22 kilo payload and 73 km range — useful for all three services to Indian Air Force’s Vice-Chief Air Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria. A modern missile storage facility of 18 cubicles with automatic storage and retrieval, 5 MW solar plant and 24-lakh-litre capacity rainwater harvesting facility at Ibrahimpatnam were inaugurated.

Mr. Singh visited the modern production facilities at Kanchanbagh. The Defence Minister interacted with 22 war widows at the venue. Senior Defence Ministry official Gargi Kaur and others were present.