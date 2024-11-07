Committed to fill 2 lakh vacant posts: Bhatti

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has reiterated the State Government’s commitment to fill two lakh vacant posts in different departments, as promised by the Congress in the run up to the Assembly elections.

Providing employment to local youth was one of the main pillars of the struggle for separate statehood for Telangana and the government would keep its assurance. Government made recruitments to 50,000 posts already and went ahead with issuing a job calendar, a one of its kind initiative, informing about the recruitment process well in advance.

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a Civil Services coaching centre in the city on Thursday. He recalled that the schedule for competitive examinations was being released in advance, with the government successfully conducting Group I exams.

Steps were being taken to ensure that Group II examinations would be held soon. Government ensured that these examinations were being conducted smoothly without any question paper leaks or other problems.

He lamented that poor and middle classes were facing problems in qualifying in the UPSC examinations because of their financial problems. The government had accordingly decided to help these youth financially and the Energy Department had come forward to extend ₹1 lakh each as an incentive to those selected for Civil Services Mains.

A similar incentive was being extended to those selected for the interview round. The primary intention behind encouraging students to crack the CS exam was that the selection of a good number of candidates would augur well for the State.