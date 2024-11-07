 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Committed to fill 2 lakh vacant posts: Bhatti

‘Group I conducted successfully, Group II exam to be held soon’

Published - November 07, 2024 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has reiterated the State Government’s commitment to fill two lakh vacant posts in different departments, as promised by the Congress in the run up to the Assembly elections.

Providing employment to local youth was one of the main pillars of the struggle for separate statehood for Telangana and the government would keep its assurance. Government made recruitments to 50,000 posts already and went ahead with issuing a job calendar, a one of its kind initiative, informing about the recruitment process well in advance.

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a Civil Services coaching centre in the city on Thursday. He recalled that the schedule for competitive examinations was being released in advance, with the government successfully conducting Group I exams.

Steps were being taken to ensure that Group II examinations would be held soon. Government ensured that these examinations were being conducted smoothly without any question paper leaks or other problems.

He lamented that poor and middle classes were facing problems in qualifying in the UPSC examinations because of their financial problems. The government had accordingly decided to help these youth financially and the Energy Department had come forward to extend ₹1 lakh each as an incentive to those selected for Civil Services Mains.

A similar incentive was being extended to those selected for the interview round. The primary intention behind encouraging students to crack the CS exam was that the selection of a good number of candidates would augur well for the State.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.