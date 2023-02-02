Commissioning of proposed new airports in State likely to take time 

February 02, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Work on the commissioning of the proposed airports in different parts of the State is likely to take some more time.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has said that only three of the six airports proposed by the Telangana Government are technically feasible. The issue came up in Lok Sabha after TRS MPs Kavitha Malothu, B. Venkatesh Neta and G. Ranjit Reddy raised a question on the status of development of these airports.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K. Singh said the timeline for completion of airport project would depend upon many factors such as land acquisition, availability of mandatory clearances, and financial closure by the project proponent, the State Government. He recalled that the Telangana Government proposed to develop three greenfield airports at Jakranpally in Nizamabad district, Palvancha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district and three brownfield airports at Mamnoor in Warangal, Basanathnagar in Peddapally and Adilabad. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) was appointed for conducting Techno-Economic Feasibility Studies for them.

The AAI conducted the feasibility studies including Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) survey, soil testing and others and submitted a report to the State Government. Studies revealed that only locations proposed in Warangal and Adilabad (brownfield) and Jakranpally (greenfield) were technically feasible. The AAI subsequently requested the State Government to develop and commission the feasible sites of the three airports for private operations of small aircraft to avoid immediate requirement of land acquisition.

Accordingly, masterplans for Warangal, Adilabad and Jakranpally that were earlier prepared for operation of ATR-72 in phase-I and AB-320 in Phase-II were reworked and toned down for development of these airports for Aerodrome Reference Code-2B to conduct private operation of general aviation aircraft. The AAI had also advised the State Government to carry out fresh OLS survey upon taking up actual development of these three airports for which approvals were required to be obtained from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other regulatory/statutory authorities.