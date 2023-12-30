Commissioner flags ₹27 crore GST fraud by company

December 30, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

State Commissioner of Commercial Taxes T.K. Sreedevi on Saturday flagged a Hyderabad-based human resource management consultancy company for allegedly evading taxes and committing fraud.

It is estimated that M/s Big Leap Technologies & Solutions Pvt Ltd with GSTIN – 36AAGCB4209F1ZZ, registered in Begumpet division, has tax dues for the last five years (2018-19 to 2023) to the tune of ₹27.07 crore.

The company has been filing monthly returns in GSTR1 (statement of outward supplies) declaring taxable interstate transactions and passed on the input tax credit to taxpayers in other States.

“But they have been filing false consolidated returns showing both local and interstate sales in form GSTR3B (simplified summary return) with zero turnovers and they did not pay any tax declared by them as per initial GSTR -1 return,” the note stated.

The company also floated M/s Bigleap HR Services Pvt Ltd, to which the input tax credit from M/s Bigleap Technologies was being transferred.

And without paying the taxes, the company has been transferring input tax credits to other taxpayers irregularly. The benefit of input tax credit passed on by M/s Bigleap group was claimed as set off or refund by recipient taxpayers thereby resulting in huge loss of revenue to the State government, the Commissioner said.

“It is evident that they have committed huge fraud and evaded taxes declared in monthly GSTR-01 by filing false GSTR-3B returns declaring ‘ NIL’ turnovers. They evaded taxes legitimately payable by them, though they have been collected from their customers to whom they have been providing services,” the note further explained.

“On one hand, they have not been paying their tax dues and on the other they enabled their customers to claim irregular input credit reducing tax payable by them, thereby leading to dual loss of revenue to the State,” it added.

Director of Bigleap Vinay Kotra, according to officials, is the key conspirator in the overall conduct of the alleged fraudulent transactions. He was booked for various violations under the GST legislation, arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

A full investigation was opened.

