Telangana

Commercial water bills to go online from April 1

Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Dana Kishore, informed on Wednesday that issuance of water bills and payments for commercial connections will henceforth be made 100% online from April 1 onwards. The Board has already done geo-tagging of the commercial connections and a digital initiative has been tested to send the bills through SMS, WhatsApp and email. Installing a meter is mandatory for all the connections, he said, during a revenue meeting held with his senior officials, said a press release.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2021 10:53:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/commercial-water-bills-to-go-online-from-april-1/article38015834.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY