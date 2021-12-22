Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Dana Kishore, informed on Wednesday that issuance of water bills and payments for commercial connections will henceforth be made 100% online from April 1 onwards. The Board has already done geo-tagging of the commercial connections and a digital initiative has been tested to send the bills through SMS, WhatsApp and email. Installing a meter is mandatory for all the connections, he said, during a revenue meeting held with his senior officials, said a press release.
Commercial water bills to go online from April 1
December 22, 2021 22:52 IST
