Commercial Taxes Dept does well in 2018-19

Telangana State has ended the current financial year 2018-19 on a high note with the Commercial Taxes revenue crossing ₹5,000 crore for the month of March.

With this the annual revenue of Commercial Taxes has crossed ₹45,000 crore and the Department officers and staff got a pat from the department heads for the impressive performance. With this the expectations are that the State will again top the list of States having recorded highest growth rates in the country during 2018-19 with at least a revenue growth rate of 20%.

While the final figures were yet to be reconciled, the State GST revenue realised during the month of March itself crossed ₹1,300 crore as against the collection of ₹960 crore during the same period last year.

First tax year

The One Tax One Country GST regime came into force from July 1, 2017 and the figures for the financial year 2017-18 were amalgamation of the earlier VAT era and the present GST regime. “The fiscal year 2018-19 is the first complete financial year in the new taxation era and recording revenue growth even during the current fiscal is an indication of growth of Telangana State,” said Telangana State Taxes Employees Association, Hyderabad.

Association honorary president T.Venkateshwarlu and president K.M.Venugopal, while acknowledging the meticulous planning and guidance by Principal Secretary, Commercial Taxes and Excise, Somesh Kumar to focus on targeted cases to augment the revenue, however, said it was time to address the problems of the department.

They, in a representation to Mr. Kumar here on Monday, urged for creation of new divisions and circles with proportionate posts so as to cater to the needs of the expanding businesses after introduction of GST in the State.

The other demands of the employees include finalisation of pending seniority lists and issue of posting orders to the promoted officers, providing infrastructure facilities like office buildings, vehicles, furniture and mapping of employees working in the newly formed circles.

The Association also represented to the government to announce some cash incentive to all the officers and staff who worked hard to augment the State revenue.