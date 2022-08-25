Comments deliberate ahead of Munugode byelections and Ganesh fest

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 25, 2022 21:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party legislator T Raja Singh’s comments were deliberately made to vitiate the communal atmosphere ahead of the Ganesh Chathurthi festival and the Munugode byelection.

Reiterating his stand, Mr Owaisi said that the BJP was making attempts to create communal riots in the city. He also pointed out that days after Ganesh Chathurthi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, Milad-un-Nabi, would be celebrated.

Mr Owaisi said that the objectionable comments were part of a policy decision of the BJP to make hateful comments about Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app