Comments by opposition not acceptable

Congress, BJP playing cheap politics: Niranjan Reddy

Congress, BJP playing cheap politics: Niranjan Reddy

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy expressed serious objections over the criticism made by opposition parties on the financial assistance being extended to Punjab farmers by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He termed their comments ‘cheap politics.’ He said that opposition parties might have congratulated Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao for his kind gesture towards farmers instead of criticising him.

“As many as 80,755 families were extended Rytu Beema assistance so far in Telangana and this scheme is nowhere in the world. Can BJP and Congress governments implement the scheme in their states?” asked Mr. Niranjan Reddy in a release here on Saturday.

Without any middle man the amount was being credited to the accounts of beneficiaries within 10 days, the Minister said, the Congress had been campaigning that all these deaths were suicides which was not right. Stating that people were not trusting the Congress, he had dared Congress leaders to implement the promises in ‘Warangal Declaration’ in their states from this year.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy said the government had extended as much as ₹50,447.33 crore to about 60 lakh farmers in the form of Rytu Bandhu.