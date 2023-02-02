Commemorative stamp released

February 02, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The 10-day Kanha Music Festival has been attracting over hundreds of thousands of seekers, meditation practitioners and music enthusiasts to Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Heartfulness in the outskirts of Hyderabad, to participate in the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Lalaji Maharaj – the Adi guru of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan released a commemorative stamp in virtual mode on Thursday. He was joined by Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, K. Prakash and Kamlesh Patel Daaji.

Mr. Chauhan said, “Spirituality is the basis for a nation’s progress. The Sahaj Marg path of Shri Ram Chandra Mission is making spirituality accessible and a joyous journey. I congratulate Pujya Daaji on being awarded Padma Bhushan for his tireless work in guiding communities and individuals across the world in the path of peace and harmony.”

‘Daaji’ said, “I am so happy to receive this special recognition. ‘Pranahuti’ is the most important part of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Without this, meditation becomes any other system – a corpse that is without life.”

A stellar performance by Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia enthralled the audience as his soulful music set the rhythm for a spiritual journey.