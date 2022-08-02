Telangana

Command and Control Centre inauguration: Traffic curbs on Thursday 

The Integrated Police Command and Control Centre department, getting ready for launch by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 02, 2022 21:43 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:52 IST

Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday said motorists should avoid Banjara Hills Rd. No 12 on Thursday as heavy traffic congestion is expected in view of the inauguration of the Telangana police’s integrated Command and Control Centre.

There will be traffic diversions at various points between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

To ensure smooth flow of traffic, police have made diversion arrangements as below: Traffic coming from NTR Bhavan towards Apollo Hospital and Film Nagar, Banjara Hills to take alternate route towards Jubilee Hills check post to Road No.36, Road No.45 towards Madhapur, Cyberabad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Traffic coming from Masab tank towards Road No.12, Banjara Hills to take Road No.1, Banjara Hills, Road No.10, Zaheera Nagar and Cancer Hospital.

Traffic coming from Film Nagar towards Orissa Island to proceed towards Jubilee Hills check post, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT, NFCL towards Panjagutta.

Traffic coming from Masab tank towards Road No.12 and Jubilee Hills to proceed via Mehdipatnam, Nanal Nagar, Tolichowki, Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...