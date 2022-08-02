Command and Control Centre inauguration: Traffic curbs on Thursday 

The Integrated Police Command and Control Centre department, getting ready for launch by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Chief Minister to inaugurate the facility

Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday said motorists should avoid Banjara Hills Rd. No 12 on Thursday as heavy traffic congestion is expected in view of the inauguration of the Telangana police’s integrated Command and Control Centre.

There will be traffic diversions at various points between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

To ensure smooth flow of traffic, police have made diversion arrangements as below: Traffic coming from NTR Bhavan towards Apollo Hospital and Film Nagar, Banjara Hills to take alternate route towards Jubilee Hills check post to Road No.36, Road No.45 towards Madhapur, Cyberabad.

Traffic coming from Masab tank towards Road No.12, Banjara Hills to take Road No.1, Banjara Hills, Road No.10, Zaheera Nagar and Cancer Hospital.

Traffic coming from Film Nagar towards Orissa Island to proceed towards Jubilee Hills check post, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT, NFCL towards Panjagutta.

Traffic coming from Masab tank towards Road No.12 and Jubilee Hills to proceed via Mehdipatnam, Nanal Nagar, Tolichowki, Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills.