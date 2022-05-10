Command and Control Centre inauguration soon

Technology sourced from overseas too, says Minister

The upcoming Integrated Police Command and Control Centre getting ready for launch at Banjara Hills, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

State surveillance behemoth — the Command and Control Centre — being built at Banjara Hills will be inaugurated for operations in three months, as 95% of the works have been completed, Minister for Home Mohammed Mahmood Ali said on Tuesday.

About ₹450 crore, of the total estimated ₹585 crore for the iconic setup, has been spent so far, he said.

Mr. Mahmood Ali describing the mammoth setup as unique for Telangana, said it would further strengthen the policing system in the State. The Centre is also being equipped with technology borrowed from expert service providers even from outside India.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy describing the technology installation said the Centre can handle surveillance and viewing of one lakh CCTV units at a time.

The CCC has five towers. While Tower A will house the Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s office, the Tower B will be technology fusion centre — managing emergency response management system, Dial 100 and the war room.

It will be a centre of excellence to monitor all police units, to integrate all CCTV units in the State.

One of the towers will also house a museum to showcase policing in the region, the State police chief said.