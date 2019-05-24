Comfortable victory for this Kavitha

Amid much speculation, TRS won the Mahabubabad (ST) parliament seat once again with Maloth Kavitha becoming the first tribal woman from here to become MP, defeating Congress candidate Porika Balram Naik by a margin of over 1.60 lakh votes.

Under this Parliament constituency, TRS had won just four Assembly seats in the State Assembly elections held last December while the Congress won three. Against such a backdrop, it was speculated that things could go Congress’ way in the Lok Sabha polls. However, electors favoured Ms. Kavitha.

Back-to-back defeat

This is Mr. Balram Naik’s second defeat. He had also lost the Mahabubabad Assembly seat to TRS candidate Banoth Shankar Naik.

BJP unsuccessfully fielded Jatoth Hussain Naik for the Parliament election; he had been defeated in the Assembly polls too.

In 2014, Azmeera Seetharam Naik of TRS had won from this constituency with a majority of 34,992 votes.