Cometh on a pilgrimage and delivereth a baby

A woman from Maharashtra who came to offer prayers to the tribal deities Sammakka and Sarakka delivered a baby boy here on Thursday.

Timing and Providence

Chavan Shivani, wife of Govindha came from Chouvu village near Pune two days ago. After having darshan of the deities, the couple were planning to head back home. But she developed labour pains on Thursday, and was admitted to the 50-bedded hospital set up for the Jatara where she delivered a baby boy at 11.48 A.M. “Dr. M Laxmi Reddy, assisted by R. Swarupa Rani performed a normal delivery,” said DMHO Dr. Appaiah.

“Considering the place and time of birth, the couple want to name the boy Jampanna, after the legendary character and son of deity Sammakka,” Ms. Shivani told The Hindu.

District collector R.V. Karnan lauded the services of the medical staff. He said they had set up a 50 bedded hospital, 18 medical camps and 40 en route camps and drafted 150 doctors and 600 para medical staff for jatara duties.