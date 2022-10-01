Come with me, I will show you people’s problems: Sharmila

The Hindu Bureau October 01, 2022 19:42 IST

YSRTP leader challenges KCR and his son to accompany her on her padayatra; completes 2400 km

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila tries her hand at tilling the land at Mantaipally tanda in Kulcharam mandal in Medak district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila dared Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president and Minister for IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao to participate in the Praja Prasthanam Padayatra and see for themselves the problems being faced by the people. Ms. Sharmila completed 2,400 kilometres padayatra at Chinna Ghanapur village in Kulcharam mandal of Medak district on Saturday. She unveiled a statue of late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the village to mark the occasion. “Rajasekhara Reddy died about 13 years ago and still he is alive in the hearts of people. His schemes reached every house,” said Ms. Sharmila. “The ruling party leaders are claiming that there are no problems for the public. Let Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao or Mr. Rama Rao participate in the padayatra with me and I will show them the people’s problems,” she said.



