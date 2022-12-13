Come with comprehensive plan to reconstruct OGH: HC to government

December 13, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday instructed the State government to come up with a comprehensive plan to reconstruct the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. The interim direction was passed by a bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy while hearing a batch of PIL petitions seeking restructuring, renovation and repair of OGH in accordance with GO 333 issued earlier by the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh State government in 2010.

Lawyer Nalin Kumar, appearing for one of the petitioners Deccan Archaeological and Cultural Research Institute, said the GO was brought out to erect new structure in place of the old OGH building which was in a dilapidated condition. Advocate General B.S. Prasad said the committee constituted by the State government to assess the structural stability found the old OGH building unfit for hospital.

The bench posted the matter for February 7, 2023.