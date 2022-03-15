Revanth writes letter to KCR

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to come to the rescue of chilli and cotton farmers in the State stating that they have been facing hard times.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that several farmers had committed suicide in the State due to improper farming policy, non-availability of loans and spurious seeds.

“Recently, I had visited Mahabubabad district where some 20 chilli farmers had committed suicide in two months. Activists of Human Rights Forum and Rytu Swarajya Vedika have toured the district and submitted a report in this regard. Every farmer is having a debt ranging between ₹6 lakh to ₹12 lakh. They do not know what to do. The farmers had committed suicide unable to come out of the debt trap,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy in his letter and demanded that the Chief Minister pay a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the families of farmers who had committed suicide.

He has suggested the government to take the responsibility of private loans of farmers and offer free education to the children of farmers who had committed suicide.