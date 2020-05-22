Come to rescue of fruit, vegetable farmers: HC

Telangana High Court on Friday directed the government to explore options of transporting perishable commodities like fruits and vegetables produced in the State to other parts of the country through trains.
A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy hearing a PIL petition said the government should direct the agricultural market yards to initiate measures to help fruit and vegetable growers. The markets should help these farmers to sell fruits and vegetables produced by them in other parts of the country.
The bench asked Assistant Solicitor General N. Rajeshwar Rao to inform the court about the hassle-free movement of commodities from Telangana to other States. It also directed both the Central and the State governments to come to the rescue of fruit and vegetable farmers as they were struggling to sell their produce due to lockdown.
A retired veterinary doctor K. Narayana Reddy filed the PIL petition stating that seasonal fruits produced by farmers of the State had got stuck in various markets in the State. The farmers were waiting for transportation of the fruits and vegetables to Delhi, Punjab and north eastern States. The petitioner’s counsel Ch. Naresh Reddy said since trucks were still off the roads due to lockdown rules, the government should help out these farmers.
