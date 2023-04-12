Come and experience Telangana, Harish tells A.P. Ministers

April 12, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao dared Andhra Pradesh Ministers to “come and experience Telangana” - instead of throwing mud and making unnecessary comments against the State.

“Ministers from Andhra Pradesh are asking what is there in Telangana. Let them come and experience for themselves what is here. We have paddy crop on 56 lakh acres this summer. Round the clock power supply is there for agricultural borewells. KCR Kits, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Beema are here. We have completed Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in record time. We are taking care of people better than anyone else,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating in ‘Atmiya Sammelan’ of the party held in Andole assembly constituency on Wednesday.

At the same time he has accused the Andhra Pradesh leaders of both the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP of leaving people to their fate and getting involved in mudslinging and narrow politics.

“Both the ruling and opposition parties are silent even if there is no special status for the State, Vishakha steel factory was totally neglected by the Union Government. Do not poke us as it will not be good for you,” Mr. Harish Rao warned Andhra Pradesh leaders.