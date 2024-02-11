Combating climate change everyone’s responsibility: Chief Information Commissioner

February 11, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Central Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Heeralal Samaria on Sunday stressed the need for collective efforts against climate change and said all stakeholders, including individuals, families and communities, play a crucial role in combating the global challenge; the notion that climate action is solely the purview of governments is wrong.

At an event organised as part of the Mission LiFE by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) of the Ministry of Power in association with Dr. MCR Human Resource Development Institute and Telangana New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation here on Sunday, he said Mission LiFE was following a pro-planet-people model rooted in lifestyle for the planet, by the planet and of the planet.

Mr. Samaria expressed confidence that Hyderabad would play a key role in addressing the climate change phenomenon through Mission LiFE. Drawing parallels with the country’s rich heritage, he explained the enduring practices of “reduce, reuse and recycle” woven into the country’s culture. He underlined the imperative for global support acknowledging the triple planetary emergencies of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution rooted in unsustainable consumption.

Highlighting the three-fold approach of the Mission LiFE (change in demand, change in supply and change in policy), the CIC said the mission’s objective was to mobilise one billion Indians and other global citizens between 2022 and 2028 to foster environment-friendly practices in 80% of villages and urban areas. It would also aim at curbing environmental degradation and climate change impacts by encouraging people to transition from a throwaway culture to a circular economy.

Director-General of Dr. MCR-HRD Institute Shashank Goel and Media Advisor (Southern States/UTs) of BEE A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy also spoke.

