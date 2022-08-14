Colourful cultural pageant marks ongoing Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu

Folk artists performing during a cultural procession held as part of the ongoing Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu to mark 75th year of the country’s Independence in Karimnagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

An impressive cultural pageant marked the ongoing Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Scores of artistes clad in traditional attire took part in a cultural procession held from the Telangana martyrs’ memorial to the Collectorate.

The artistes showcased their talents highlighting the rich folk art forms such as Chindu Yakshaganam and Oggu Katha at a cultural event held at the auditorium in the Collectorate later in the day.

Students from various educational institutions also performed cultural programmes around the themes of India’s freedom struggle and freedom fighters of the Independence movement on the occasion.

Manakondur MLA and chairman of the Telangana Samskrutika Sarathi Rasamayi Balakishan, Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana, Additional Collectors Garima Agarwal and Shyam Prasad Lal, among others watched the cultural programmes.

A dazzling display of fireworks lit up the skyline during a programme held at Ambedkar stadium in the town on Sunday night.