Colonel Santosh Babu remembered

HYDERABAD

26 January 2022 19:42 IST

He was slain during the Chinese aggression in 2020

Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (AP&TS) Air Commodore P. Maheshwar presented a memento on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and DG NCC to B Santoshi, widow of Colonel Santosh Babu, who was slain in the Chinese aggression two years ago, as part of “Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman”, along with 16thBattalion of the Bihar Regiment, on Republic Day on Wednesday.

NCC cadets paid floral tributes to Santosh Babu remembering his supreme sacrifice. He was Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment in Ladakh sector and in response to the Chinese belligerence in Galwan valley in May 2020, the battalion was mobilised as quick reaction force. It had engaged into hand-to-hand combat with the People’s Liberation Army troops on May 15, 2020. Under the leadership of Colonel Babu, it not only foiled the nefarious design of the enemy but also inflicted unprecedented damage.

Colonel Babu and 19 others laid down their lives in the line of duty. For his conspicuous bravery in the face of enemy, exemplary leadership, astute professionalism and supreme sacrifice, he was conferred Maha Vir Chakra (posthumously), said a press release.

