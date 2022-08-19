Colleges cannot hold students’ certificates: BIE Secretary

Special Correspondent
August 19, 2022 22:52 IST

Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Secretary Omer Jaleel has asked all the junior colleges not to deny transfer certificates of any candidate in their respective colleges or else they will have to face action.

Mr. Jaleel said that it was the responsibility of the principals concerned to issue the certificates to the students and they cannot deny it to any student. Irrespective of the reason, students cannot be denied the certificates due to them, he said.

The BIE Secretary’s statement comes in the backdrop of a student leader suffering burn injuries while trying to scare the college principal to issue the Transfer Certificate of a student or he would immolate himself. The principal of Narayana College in Ramanthpur denied to issue the Transfer Certificate (TC) till the fee dues were cleared.

He said students could approach the BIE in case the colleges denied them the certificates citing any reason. Meanwhile, Education Minister, Sabita Indra Reddy asked the BIE to submit a report on the incident in Narayana college in Ramanthapur.

Three persons sustained injuries in the college including the principal Sudhakar Reddy and a student leader Sandeep when the latter accidentally set himself on fire. A student apparently approached Sandeep, a student leader, saying that the principal of his college was demanding money for issuing the TC. Sandeep went to the principal and tried to threaten him to immolate himself if he asked for fee dues to issue the TC.

