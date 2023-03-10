College renovation

March 10, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority is set to take up the restoration work of the Government City College. This was announced by MAUD’s Principal Chief Secretary Aravind Kumar. “Visited the iconic Government City College Hyderabad on Thursday.

@HMDA_Gov shall take up restoration of the famous Azam Hall and the oldest library incidentally located in the City College,” tweeted the official who has been visiting various built heritage sites in the city and unveiling plans for their restoration. The building which was built in 1921 and was designed by Vincent Esch and began as a City High School for Boys with classes in Urdu medium. Currently, the college has 2,000 Intermediate students, 4,500 at the undergraduate level, and 500 pursuing post graduation.