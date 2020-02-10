College girl found dead with throat slit

In a bizarre incident, unidentified persons allegedly killed a college girl by slitting her throat in Vidyanagar locality in Karimnagar town on Monday.

Police said the girl studying intermediate first-year in a private college in Karimnagar town was found in a pool of blood with throat slit in her house near Venkateshwara temple area. Though the incident took place in the afternoon, it came to light only after her parents, who are farm labourers, returned home in the evening.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and collected all evidence by deploying dog squads and CLUES team. The police suspect the role of a tenant, who used to stay in their house in the first floor. Sources said the house owners had forced the tenant who was an alocholic to vacate the house following the nuisance created by him every day.

The police suspect that the tenant might have developed a grudge against the family and committed the offence. The police also visited the junior college where she was studying to gather information about her classmates and teachers. The police are also checking CCTV footages of the locality.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy told The Hindu that they had constituted special teams to nab the culprits involved in the murder. Assuring to nab the culprits within 24 hours, he said they were looking at the CCTV footage and collecting all evidence to nab the culprits at the earliest.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar visited the victim’s house and consoled the bereaved family. He assured justice to the victim’s family.