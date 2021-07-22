Collectors told to take up rescue and relief measures

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed District Collectors of the flood affected districts to take immediate rescue and relief measures on war footing to prevent loss of life and damage to property.

The Chief Secretary held a teleconference on Thursday with the Collectors and Superintendents of Police of 16 districts – which were part of erstwhile Adilabad, Khammam, Karimnagar and Warangal – for taking stock of the prevailing situation.

The Collectors were asked to be vigilant and closely monitor the situation. Control rooms should be set up in all the districts and people if low lying areas should be evacuated to safer places if need be. All the departments should work in close coordination and ensure that there are no breaches to water bodies while priority should be accorded to ensure drinking water supply, power and sanitation, he said.

Assuring that the government is prepared to provide necessary assistance to them, the Chief Secretary advised them to be in touch with Disaster Management Secretary Rahul Bojja for any kind of assistance.