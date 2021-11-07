Collectors told to furnish land-related details

HYDERABAD

07 November 2021 19:50 IST

Treat the matter most urgent, says a circular

The Cabinet sub-committee constituted under the chairmanship of Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has asked the District Collectors to furnish information regarding ceiling lands, applications pending for regularisation and other issues under their purview.

The committee with Municipal Administration special chief secretary Arvind Kumar as its convener had been constituted to look into issues pertaining to house sites. It had been tasked with the responsibility to look into issues pertaining to unauthorised layouts, regularisation of plots & house sites, grama kantam and any other issue as decided by the panel.

The sub-committee had been constituted in view of the long pending issue of regularisation of illegal layouts that are prohibited to be registered on Dharani portal. This called for formulation of a policy on regularisation of these lands failing which the real estate sector would suffer.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Arvind has asked the District Collectors to provide information regarding ceiling lands, applications pending under GO Ms. 166, 58 & 59, assigned lands and lands recorded as government lands as per old revenue records but subsequently recorded as patta lands that are still showing in prohibitory register under the government lands in Dharani portal.

The Collectors were asked to furnish details of endowment/waqf/forest lands/other departmental lands etc in a specified format. In addition, information should be given about lands covered in court cases, lease hold to free hold properties and grama kantams under their purview. The special chief secretary, in the circular issued on November 1, asked the District Collectors to treat the matter “most urgent” and furnish the information in the specified format.

The information furnished by the District Collectors would be submitted to the Cabinet sub-committee for taking further course of action into the issues, he said.