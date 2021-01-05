CS directs Collectors to complete process for promotions and compassionate appointments

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the District Collectors to complete the process of according promotions to different cadres of employees working in their districts before this month end.

The Collectors are asked to take up compassionate appointments without delay. The instructions came a day after similar instructions were issued to Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and heads of departments.

The Chief Secretary conducted a video-conference with the Collectors on Tuesday. The video-conference covered various issues including revenue-related developments, construction of rythu vedikas, palle prakrutivanams, segregation sheds, MGNERGS and drying platforms.

Mr. Somesh Kumar informed the Collectors that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted the promotion process to be completed on a priority basis. The Collectors should accordingly conduct meeting with all departments concerned to arrive at the number of vacancies that should be filled through promotions. Meetings should be conducted every Monday for expeditiously completing the process before January 24.

He complimented the officials for ensuring that mandays under the MGNREGS crossed 14-crore mark reaching 14.10 crore. The Collectors were advised to ensure that planning was made in advance for the next three months so that the momentum was sustained.

Principal Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, GAD Principal Secretary Vikas Raj and other senior officials participated in the video conference, a press rlease said.