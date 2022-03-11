Collectors to finalise Mana Ooru-Mana Badi works in consultation with Ministers

Schools in the first phase had been selected on the basis of student strength

Government schools across the State, like the one in Gun Foundry area in Hyderabad, are getting spruced up in preparation for the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ programme. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy has said that the District Collectors in consultation with the district Minister will finalise works that will be taken up in schools selected for upgradation of infrastructure under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi, Mana Basti-Mana Badi programme proposed by the State Government.

Over 80 per cent of the works will be executed locally while the remaining 20 per cent will be taken up by the State government. “The District Collector will head the committees that will be constituted and he will finalise the works in consultation with the district Minister,” she informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Replying to queries during the Question Hour, the Minister explained the modalities of the new scheme announced in the budget for upgradation of 26,065 government schools with strength of over 22 lakh students across the State with an estimated ₹7,289.54 crore. The government had decided to launch the first phase of the programme in over 9,000 schools with mandal as a unit.

The list of schools in the first phase had been finalised on the basis of their student strength and works would be taken up with ₹3,497 crore would be taken up covering almost 60 per cent of the students. A Cabinet sub-committee constituted to examine the issue had decided to give priority to construction of toilets, electrical fittings like fans and LED lights, drinking water storage and supply, furniture for students and staff and painting of the schools.

A separate software was being developed to facilitate constant monitoring of the functioning of these schools. The government would simultaneously promote English medium in schools and it would be introduced in a phased manner. To begin with, students would be given textbooks both in Telugu and English from the next academic year while steps were being taken to provide training to teachers at different levels for imparting education in English medium.

The programme was received with huge enthusiasm with NRIs and other sections evincing interest in donating for works in their respective villages/mandals. While the scheme envisaged infrastructure upgradation to meet the current standards, it would be equally focused on promotion of digital classes.

Earlier, MIM member Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala sought clarity on the agencies from where funds would be mobilised and the agencies that would execute the works. He expressed concern that the elected representatives were not consulted before launching such an important scheme and suggested that the government distribute the proposed corpus equally among all the 119 constituencies so that elected representatives were actively involved in its implementation.

TRS member K.P. Vivekanand lamented that the zilla parishad high schools were not receiving funds on a par with the government high schools though they were imparting the same quality of education.