Collectors put on alert following forecast of rain

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the District Collectors to be on high alert in view of heavy rains forecast in the next 48 hours.

The Chief Secretary, who is in Delhi for attending the conference of the Chief Ministers convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, conducted a teleconference with the Collectors following the alert issued by the India Meteorological Department. He wanted the Collectors to open control rooms in the collectorates in view of the likely impact of Gulab cyclone on the State.

The IMD had issued red alert to the north Telangana districts and yellow alert to southern parts of the State. The police department should coordinate with other departments to ensure that relief measures were taken on a timely basis. Special focus should be on low-lying areas and the tanks which were likely to suffer breaches on account of heavy rain.

Services of the NDRF teams should be utilised wherever necessary while vigil should be maintained to ensure that people did not cross rivulets and canals that were expected to receive high inflows. Special officers should be nominated to all mandals to ensure that there was no loss of life or property while the help of citizens should be taken in conducting relief works. There should be constant monitoring of water levels in different tanks and reservoirs so that precautionary measures were taken in advance.